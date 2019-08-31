I wonder if anyone has compared the Donald Trump presidency to that of Warren G. Harding? Both made cabinet and other appointments to industrial and politicians who were waiting to line their pockets at the expense of public (and now environmental) concerns; set tariffs to discourage foreign trade in favor of American production; lowered taxes on the rich; and, reduced immigration from certain world countries.
Harding was saddled with the reputation of leading the most corrupt, scandal-ridden administration ever. His extramarital affairs, international isolationism (against the League of Nations), and distrust of foreigners, were statements of his policies of ‘normalcy’ and ‘peace and prosperity’ in America.
‘Make America Great Again’ is but a hollow repetition of the post WWI country we lived in. Sinclair Lewis’ ELMER GANTRY fictionalizes the rise and fall of a charlatan from a small time huckster to a charismatic leader whose corrupt real-life escapades proved his downfall.
Everett Rockwood
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.