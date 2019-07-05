Hitler did not kill the throngs of people……by himself. He many, many accomplices. Blaming those people is not important, their legacy is set, and their descendants cannot be blamed. Trucker drivers, cooks, guards, helped, but the real blame can be placed on the politicians and the general public that did nothing to end the atrocities.
Today atrocity is happening, this one is worse. Like then, politicians and the general public is again silent, support people are supporting the effort. Do the politicians support staff and general public wonder about their legacy?
A worse atrocity? Yes, in the US internment camps for the Japanese care was taken to maintain the family unit. Parent’s could protect their children and the severity of the camps was lessened for the children by their parent’s presence. Perhaps 70 years ago prisoners were seen as human beings?
Michael Ullery
Midtown
