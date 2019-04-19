As an American citizen, I am appalled by the behavior of our current Attorney General and Secretary of Treasury with respect to their interference in the ongoing affairs of the legislative branch of government.
It is apparent that they are in place to defend the indefensible actions of the executive branch. Why do we let them behave in this way? They presumably have taken an oath to defend the constitution and the country. They are not acting on a higher calling of justice and liberty for all. They are only serving a vulgar president and enabling his destruction of the republic and the party of Lincoln.
This will not end well for the Republicans if the obstruction of the full Mueller report continues. The executive branch must be made to obey the laws of the land before it's too late to mend the damage to our already great country.
Daniel Brost
Oro Valley
