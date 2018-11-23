Every day I think/hope the person occupying the Oval Office has, at long last, reached the bottom of the dark pit of acrimony, incompetence, flippancy, and amorality into which he has dragged us and our reputation around the world. And each day I am sickened that new depths are reached. Our system of governance, if it is to return to one of which we can be proud and rely, requires the Republicans in the Congress to find the will, courage, and love of country to hold this person accountable for his endless assaults on the relationships, institutions, and norms which have held this country together, in times good and bad. Perhaps the new Congress which will be seated in January will find those traits. Certainly, preservation of the nation we love demands no less.
John Bryant
Northeast side
