The secretary reported that illegal crossings are up 600+% from last year, and predicted a total of 1 million for 2019. Family numbers are notably on the increase. Thirty plus percent of female immigrants are assaulted on the journey. Children are separated from parents according to long established legal procedures. Two government agencies query parents destined for deportation about their wishes in taking their children with them. Most(%?) parents elect not too! Social resources are overwhelmed by this influx of illegals.
And dems continue to insist this does not represent an emergency!
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.