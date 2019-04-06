I am 61 years old, self-empolyed (nature tour-leader), and have been purchasing my own health insurance for more than 35 years. Before the ACA, my monthly premiums had risen to $800/month, which was devastating for someone making only $25,000/year! After the ACA, my monthly premiums have averaged between $250/ month, to as low as $11/month, depending on my income and amount of my subsidy (this year I am paying about $90/month). I also have a pre-existing condition (Type II Diabetes). With the Trump administration's push to "do away" with the ACA, I am the type of small-business owner who will be negatively impacted by such a drastic move. I hear government officials and politicians claim that ordinary people are being devastated by the ACA by high premiums and high deductibles (mine is $1850). Can't we have an honest discussion using actual facts on how many people getting their insurance through the ACA are helped versus the few who may be harmed?
Gary Rosenberg
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.