Another pseudo-crisis created by the machinations of our chief executive has been averted. As with previous crises the mainstream media was the main component of the activity with its hyperbolic hyperventilating over the potential effect of this crisis and non-stop interviews with people and businesses that maybe be affected. Any faithful news junkie would know the outcome of this crisis from the onset. All these pseudo-crises have the same modus operandi -- threats, MSM non-stop Chicken-Littling, crisis averted at the last minute. The next crisis has already been teed up, MSM. Start the presses.
Marilyn Pollow
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.