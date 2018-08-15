This last weekend I watched Bill Maher's Show where he portrayed cartoon characters of Scott Pruitt and basically the crooked idiots being charged in the Mueller probe. The quieter crooks are busy hacking our elections and threatening our very democracy while frightening riots abound.
On Sunday I watched Jon Meacham express his learned opinions about our present moment in American politics. In his new book he looks back at the critical times in our history when hope overcame division and fear. He stated that things will get better once we all decide what we want our great country to be. I am more hopeful now.
Janice Campos
Foothills
