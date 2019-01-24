I recently read excerpts of a book by an insider in the White House close to #45. The book made me think about the fact that I always tried to see both sides of an issue, argument, altercation but now I only have a vivid picture in my mind of a man at one meeting after another sitting at a large table with his arms folded across his chest. That posture infers I am not open to what you have to say. It is his traditional stance, with a scowl on his face. No expression of understanding, empathy. That posture shuts everyone out. His recent emotionless address to the nation depicted him as a defeated person who will never back down because he does not want to admit defeat. Many people are being hurt by this government shutdown. The trickle down effect is widespread. Everyone of us is affected. He says he can relate to those being hurt. A pathetic statement by someone who has always led a priviledged life.
Bette Cochefski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.