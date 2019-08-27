How many of you have read the El Paso shooter Crusius' manifesto? In it he worried about immigration, automation. having a universal basic income, oil drilling, watersheds. plastic waste, paper waste, college debt, healthcare, sustainability, etc. Sounds real Trumpian eh? His actions were inspired by the mosque shooter in New Zealand, not Trump. He wrote ,"My ideology has not changed for several years, my opinions on automation, immigration, and the rest predate Trump and his campaign for president. I [am] putting this here because some people will blame the President or certain presidential candidates for the attack. This is not the case. I know that the media will probably call me a white supremacist anyway and blame Trump's rhetoric. The media is infamous for fake news. Their reaction to this attack will likely just confirm that." It is obvious that Crusius' attitudes predated Trump and he aligned with many Democrat issues, but the Democrat news media, including the AZ Star, did not and will tell you that.
Aida Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.