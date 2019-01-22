Let's see. Trump is demanding 5.7 billion dollars for his wall. The United States has 1,954 miles of border with Mexico. Divide that out and it comes to 2.9 million dollars per mile of wall. No contractor in their right mind would agree to that price. Steel alone at 35 feet high and a mile long would cost more than that,not to mention excavation to anchor it. Trump thinks we are blind enough to believe that 5.7 billion will take care of it all. Not by a long shot. Get ready for when the real bill comes in at five to seven times his unrealistic original price. We can do better with Border Patrol agents at the border watching for crossers.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.