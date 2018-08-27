Not allowing the White House to issue a statement commending Sen. John McCain for his 60 years of service to our country. Starting with his comment in the primary race: "I like heroes who weren't captured." This from a person who never served our country in any capacity. And Monday morning, raising the flag at the White House to full staff. Hey, this is the people's house! Where are the voices from those who served our country with honor? When will you speak up?
George Workman
Marana
