Not allowing the White House to issue a statement commending Sen. John McCain for his 60 years of service to our country. Starting with his comment in the primary race: "I like heroes who weren't captured." This from a person who never served our country in any capacity. And Monday morning, raising the flag at the White House to full staff. Hey, this is the people's house! Where are the voices from those who served our country with honor? When will you speak up?

George Workman

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments