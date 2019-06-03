I think Mitch McConnell and AG Barr believe in Republicanism to the point they will do ANYTHING to keep Trump in power.
They fear losing power and going into the political wilderness. They will do ANYTHING to retain power and disregard the constitution and democratic ideals.
Trump has a lot of acting heads of departments (132) and his word is final.
A sitting president cannot be indicted therefore he will be dictatorial.
We are losing the experienced people who really run our government and it will take years to replace them as a working team.
Trump, when overseas sounds like “president for life” of a s----hole country.
Trump worships the golden calf.
Trump has created political bitterness and there is little hope that our political divide will ever heal.
The country will constantly swing from one extreme to the other and obstruct each other's polices.
Democracy will not end with a bang but a whimper.
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.