President Trump is studying "How To Become A Dictator 101". And, so far he is earning an A. He has not allowed
Attorney General William Barr to return to the Judiciary Senate Committee hearings. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been instructed to also not appear. His two-volume, 448 page report was redacted to four pages by Mr. Barr. Trump has prohibited former White House Counsel Don McGahn to not comply with a requested appearance before the Senate Committee.
The President is being coached by his good friends, dictators Vladimir Putin of Russia and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Quite soon Trump will attain his diploma, and he may reward himself with a military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue and require Washington D.C. citizens to attend and wave small American flags.
Julieta Bustamante Portillo
Downtown
