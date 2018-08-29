I predict that history will remember John McCain as the epitome of what Americans want our leaders to be, one who values integrity, honor, duty to county and family. Because of his lifetime example, there will be, I hope at least among Arizonans, a re-examination of the principles we should expect our elected officials to exemplify.
It is not too late to mitigate the harm done by this administration to our reputation, environment and institutions. As John McCain stated in his farewell address: “Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here.”
In the coming elections, honor our Senator’s memory by choosing candidates who show the promise of statesman hood. I might add, loud mouths and bullies need not apply.
David Pear
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.