Different views on the necessity of building a wall on the US Mexico border; but one fact is clear. The US Government is shut down and not much is being done. I think it would be a fine idea is the new President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) would offer to pay the 5.8 billion in exchange for new talks on NAFTA. It would be up to Congress to get the wall built; but we know that will not happen as Congress can't get anything done. Mexico wins with open NAFTA talks and Trump wins as Mexico is paying for the wall and the American people win because the wall will never be built and the Government shutdown comes to an end.
Martin Thomas
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.