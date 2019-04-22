Don't worry be happy, candidate for President Pete Buttigieg unlike President Trump is a person of genuine substance. Executive governing and political experience, actual military service for Commander in Chief and verifiable outstanding academic accomplishments.
Learning more of "Mayor Pete's" enormous skills and intelligence makes up for not pronouncing his name exactly correct, however, searching on a computer, "pronounce Buttigieg" is one way to learn. Shakespeare writes, "What's in a name" and Johnny Cash sings a "Boy named Sue" it's what Pete Buttigieg would bring us elected President and "World Leader" that matters most.
We can learn to say, President Buttigieg watching a much needed turn around in our domestic policies and the restoration of world respect for United States. Just imagine our newly elect young leader addressing the United Nations in one seven languages he speaks or making difference with empathy and meaningful compassion. Leadership, honest and trusting us.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.