I have noted an increasing penchant to directly transfer the many criticisms (racist, sexist, xenophobic, etc) of President Trump to the voters and supporters of Trump. In other words, people are starting to say directly, "If you voted for Trump, you are a (racist or some other perjorative)." A recent letter writer to the Star said right up front to Trump supporters, "You ARE deplorable."
I hope these folks keep up this narrative. Please. I implore you to do so. See what happens, and lock in Donald Trump's reelection in 2020. Thank you for your support.
Stephen Sollenberger
Foothills
