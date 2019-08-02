Some people say that it is easy to spot a racist, while other say it is more difficult because you never know what’s in a person’s heart. However, there are some telltale signs that might help determine whether someone is a racist. For example:
If you’ve ever refused to rent your apartments to black people, you might be a racist.
If you’ve ever called for the execution of five young men of color, for a crime that they did not commit, you might be a racist.
If you’ve ever demanded to see President Obama’s birth certificate, you might be a racist.
If you’ve ever called for a ban on Muslims entering the country, you might be a racist.
If people at your rallies chant “send her back,” you might be a racist.
And, finally, if you plan to vote for Donald Trump in 2020, you might be a racist.
James Nesci
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.