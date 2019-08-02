Good decisions require good information and an open mind. The internet is certainly a great source of information, and misinformation. This election let's negate the Russian interference by not searching the internet for information that matches what you want to hear. I suggest that we all get information from public and open sources. Get your information from a source that has a street address in the USA. Here is what I do. I read the newspaper every morning. I know who the sources are , and I know the address of the newspapers that publish information. Second, at 4pm or 7pm, I watch the PBS News Hour. I believe PBS to be the best source of unbiased news reporting. At 5pm I watch a local news station, and at 5:30pm I watch a National news network. I read or listen to what every source says. I judge the accuracy and then make a decision about how I feel about the information. I match information to my values and what I think is right for myself and others. I spend about 2 1/2 hours a day trying to stay informed about my community and my country. Then I don have to worry about the Russians because I'm not getting political information off the internet.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.