It's amazing that the man who touts himself to be such a clever negotiator has not figured this out yet. Mexico gets in the neighborhood of $87 million yearly in foreign aid. All Trump has to do, and he should have started doing it two years ago, is cut off foreign aid to Mexico and use the money to build his wall. There surely must be a contractor out there who would build the wall and take payments on time.
That would make Trump happy because he would have his wall, Democrats happy because taxpayers would not be asked to fund the wall, and Republicans happy because at least one of Trump's campaign promises would actually happen. It would be win-win all around and the only unhappy people would be in Mexico. Sometimes the best solutions are the ones that are most obvious.
Riki Renfro
Vail
