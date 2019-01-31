Our friends across the water have many more parties and each get their equal share of media time. Bernie and Alexandria have reintroduced the socialist party and now Howard Schultz has introduced "centrist independent." When something new is introduced the typical fear plays a big part until the change becomes the norm. I recall Ralph Nader, who was more popular than the votes he got simply because enough people who wanted him as president pulled their vote for fear he would give, whoever it was, the seat. This present fear is the same fear as then.
David Krest
Patagonia
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.