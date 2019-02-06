If Jonathan Hoffman had been in Germany in the 1930s he would have gone right along with rounding up Jewish folks and sending them to the death camps. After all, that situation wasn't two commands, one thing, as he asserts that the Antigone defense can only be used for. The beginning of the Holocaust was a situation of one command, one thing, and a violation of the command created the conflict — as he states the No More Deaths volunteers' actions did.
I don't believe I will take morality advice from someone whose argument so closely aligns with the rise of the Nazi party. The work of the No More Deaths volunteers is clearly necessary humanitarian aid and their convictions should be overturned.
Ryan Westlund
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.