Perhaps editorial cartoonist David Fitzsimmons and columnist Tim Steller, self-appointed anti-Trumpers, can enlighten your readers as to why Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, both Clintons and many more Democrats are on record as to opposing illegal immigration in the past and have changed their views now that Trump is in office.
Oh rats, I forgot. Progressives don't have to explain their hypocrisy or anything else they do. Their rules apply only to themselves. Their number one rule is that conservatives can do no right. I believe that is the mantra for the Star also. Only publish that which makes the conservatives look bad and that which makes the progressives look good. Progressives do no wrong.
Kurt Bahti
Sonoita
