Until today I thought the most hypocritical stance seen was by those who oppose abortion and at the same time birth control. Babies that are planned are seldom if ever aborted. The President today challenged that by saying he, "doesn't do cover ups." He added, "I am the most transparent President in history." So how does he explain the cover up money for two affairs while married, the memo that covered up Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with the Russians by saying it was supposedly about adoption? If he is so transparent where are his tax returns which he proudly proclaimed he would be glad to show during the campaign, except that he was under audit. Even the IRS head says returns that are under audit can be made public. Each of us can decide who is most hypocritical.
Donald Ries
East side
