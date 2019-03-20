Recently, a writer accused President Trump of being a hypocrite for signing Bibles in a church in Alabama.
While I can agree Trump doesn’t necessarily project a “Christian” image as many of us seem to identify with, I do sense a wee bit of unfairness when the “church” opens its sanctimonious arms to our young men and women (children, in most cases), welcoming them into the “dark" side of the church…in the name of Jesus.
May I ask a simple question, “Who is the hypocrite and where is the public outrage?”
“Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye. ... (Luke 6:41)”
Let’s give our president a little slack.
John Vogt
Northeast side
