Every day each of us does something that is not in our best interest, and usually, we know that our actions do not make sense. Regardless, we do that thing over and over. Political parties do the same thing. The Democratic party allows the extreme liberal branch of the party to push it and their platforms to move in that direction. Then they wonder why they lose. The Republican party may be worse. Look back at the 2016 primaries and see what Lindsey Graham and his contemporaries had to say about Trump. It turns out that the things they called him were accurate. He is a sham and a conman, then act as if the recordings were never made and conveniently think we will forget. When it is revealed that he is truly a sham and a conman, they defend him. Time for the GOP to show some integrity.
Mike Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.