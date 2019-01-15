Re: the Jan. 15 article "Trump pokes Pelosi for trip to Puerto Rico she didn't take."
It was reported in your newspaper that Donald Trump made the following statement: "Nancy Pelosi's in Hawaii over the holidays, now she's in Puerto Rico with a bunch of Democrats and lobbyists, you know, enjoying the sun and partying down there. - Fox News interview Saturday night."
That report is not true. That statement was made by Judge Jeanine Pirro during her interview with President Trump on Fox News. Don’t believe me? Go watch the video of the interview. Judge Jeanine has since stated that she had incorrect information when she made the statement.
This is another clear example of media bias and fake news. It’s even more blatant because it appeared as a “Fact Check” article that only criticizes President Trump. You need to get your facts checked!
Roger Smith
Prescott
