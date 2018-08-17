Had Donald J. Trump not been elected president, we never would have known the corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, State Department and within the Obama administration and Clinton campaign. You "journalists" would not have covered it and the American public would be as blind as ever in your America had Hillary been victorious.
Thank God for Trump and his bold, brash commentary of the sorry state of your "profession." The media and the education system, for the most part, seems intent on destroying this nation as we know it. Finally, someone who calls it like it is. No thanks. I stand with Trump.
Robert McInnis
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.