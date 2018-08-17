I have voted in every election since 1962 and as a husband and father and grandfather and retired Air Force and commercial airline pilot and Vietnam Vet , I miss the presidency of Obama: Barack, The President! The Man! The Husband! The Father! The Humanitarian! The Peacemaker! The Friend! The Environmentalist! I miss His Humor! Compassion! Steadfastness! Smile! World View! Self Deprecation! Sense of Honor! Courage! Integrity! Truthfulness! Respectfulness! Patriotism! Visions! Leadership! Thoughtfulness! Kindness! Sincerity! Toughness! Blackness! Whiteness! Inclusiveness! Sensitivity! Decency! Sportsmanship! We all have something to learn from Barack Obama. History will honor him as exceptional. Mr. Trump, you would be wise to emulate these qualities in order to fulfill your promise to be the President of ALL Americans. The Constitution and the American electorate have awarded you a split decision. Proceed with caution, humility and respect.
Phil Bentley
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.