"This is the first time I have written to a newspaper, but I can no longer stay silent. Silence implies complicity when inhumane things are being done. I watched an interview about the displaced children of the ICE raid in Mississippi. Thank goodness, the community was donating time, safe places and food to the children who are innocents. This humanitarian response is common after hurricanes, tornados, floods and wild fires. This crisis was not a natural disaster, and so avoidable. Our President willfully did this. I am not questioning that many of those taken were here illegally, but isn’t there a humane way to handle this situation other than injecting fear, hate and the possible scarring of children? I will vote and volunteer to help our country elect a President who will uplift and unify our country instead of dragging it down. I am only one person, but I must do something."
Ellen Fenster
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.