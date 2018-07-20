I have decided that I will no longer listen to what Trump says… no longer be dragged into the debate… no longer be stirred by lies and alterations. I have given up on the Republican Congress and their "what’s in it for me" attitude… Trump’s military and security intelligence secretaries we thought would hold it together, and people that I believed had a code of ethics... an America that stood for something nationally and around the globe. I quit!
What I will wait for is the Mueller report and a compass that points true. I am so cunning in my patience.
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
