I have decided that I will no longer listen to what Trump says… no longer be dragged into the debate… no longer be stirred by lies and alterations. I have given up on the Republican Congress and their "what’s in it for me" attitude… Trump’s military and security intelligence secretaries we thought would hold it together, and people that I believed had a code of ethics... an America that stood for something nationally and around the globe. I quit!

What I will wait for is the Mueller report and a compass that points true. I am so cunning in my patience.

Jerry Wilkerson

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

