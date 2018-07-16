I just sat through the press conference held with Trump and Putin. A disgrace to the American populace. Witnessing a president state that he believed a dictator over his own intelligence agencies sends ripples up and down my spine.
Having alienated our allies at the NATO summit, he now damns his own country. What is wrong with an elected official who continues to berate not only his opposing party but his own party? A bully, a liar, an uninformed critic of things he is probably unable to comprehend, and yet he continues in office. The pathetic comment about wanting to see the server — he doesn't even know what a server is. How very sad for all of us no matter what party. Bad times are coming.
Bette Cochefski
East side
