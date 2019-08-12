For a reason that might become obvious if you read to the end of this letter, I have always cringed at frivolous and/or hyperbolic usages of Nazi labels and analogies. So, for instance, I have always turned off re-runs of Seinfeld's "Soup Nazi" episode. However, years of President Trump's behavior that has now contributed to a tragic loss of life in El Paso -- just the latest in a series of similar events -- compelled me to come up with historical context. Chapter One of the Fascist Handbook: demonize at least one discrete ethnic, racial, or religious group. Chapter Two: use inflammatory rhetoric to incite young men like Patrick Crusius to do your dirty work. BTW, my then ten-year old Jewish mother arrived in this country from Germany in 1937. It's not original, but it is sage -- we are doomed to repeat history if we don't heed it.
Bruce Skolnik
Northeast side
