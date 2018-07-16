Sen. Jeff Flake and Sen. John McCain:
I want to hear from my Senators. I want to hear you defend America. I want to hear you swear to get to the root of Russian interference in the election. I want to hear you condemn Donald Trump's plan to meet with Putin. I am urging you in the strongest possible way to SPEAK truth to this diabolical Trumpian corruption. I want to hear how you will act to defend my democracy. I want you to break you're deafening silence and assume your powerful responsibility to ensure we reverse course and reject foreign intervention in our elections. Trump is blackmailable and you know it to be true.
Bonnie Kuykendall
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.