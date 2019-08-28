Donald Trump now claims “he was only joking” when he looked to the heavens and referred to himself as the “chosen one” and retweeting he was the “second coming of God”. Funny, I didn’t see anyone laughing. Maybe Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell were at home watching this on TV high-fiving and back-slapping each other. Must be a Biblical kind of joke. Speaking of which, what does the Bible have to say about it? “Like a madman shooting firebrands and deadly arrows, so is the man who deceives his neighbor and says, “I was only joking!”” Proverbs 26: 18-19. Oh… now I think I get it.
Chris Cochran
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.