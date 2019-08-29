We are told that the reason no management was arrested is because, "It takes time to put together a case." We are also told after the El Paso Shootings, that the arrest of the 680 illegal immigrants was not political because, "The plans had been in place for months before the shootings."
Doesn't it follow then, that ICE had adequate time to include "plans" to arrest the company management and seize their employment records while on site? Maybe even shut down the operation while they conducted an "Active Investigation?"
I believe that we have very professional people in ICE, Customs, and Border Patrol, so this came from higher than the local arresting officers, but this smells a lot like, "My dog ate my homework" and the public deserves better.
If you want to send a message to those employers, drag the management to jail just like the employees and lock the gates while they sort out their file "Discrepancies".
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.