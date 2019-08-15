I'm running out of adjectives to to describe the heartless pain that this administration is perpetuating on innocent children who are in our country through no fault of their own. Thevrecent I.C.E. raid in Louisiana left innocent children without their parents after school and no understanding of why they were left alone. School systems and local law enforcement we're given no heads up so they could protect and comfort these children in advance. So this is who we are now? I can't accept that. Please contact your representative and senators begging them to stand up for human decency.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.