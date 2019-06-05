Re: the June 3 article "Did the US shortchange Puerto Rico on disaster aid?"
This is not the first time that the writer for one side of an argument has been identified as working at a “liberal” or “progressive” think tank while the opposing writer was just identified as working for a think tank with no indication of it’s political leanings. The Institute for Policy Innovation is ranked as amongst the most conservative groups in the US, yet there was no mention of this.
Marc Goldfeder
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.