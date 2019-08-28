Obama recently came out and said that politicians should not be "stoking" racial divisions. It was obviously directed at Trump. The Democrat news media conveniently forgets how Obama stoked racial divisions with his support of Black Lives Matter (BLM). A BLM sympathizer shot 12 police officers killing 5 in Dallas. A black guy murdered two police officers parked in a car in New York. There were other instances of deliberate attacks on police. Obama said police were racists. He supported thug Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO over the police officer, who was cleared of wrong doing. Obama sent White House representatives to Brown's funeral. Obama injected himself into the Trayvon Martin case, sympathizing with him before the case was adjudicated against Zimmerman. William Johnson, the executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations said "Its a war on cops and the Obama administration is the Neville Chamberlain of this war." If Trump's rhetoric caused El Paso, then Obama's support for BLM and his anti-police rhetoric caused police shootings.
David Burford
Northwest side
