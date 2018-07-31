What if President Obama had conducted himself, personally and professionally, like Donald Trump? What if Obama had cozied up to Putin, knowing Russia meddled in our elections, and then put on a performance like we witnessed in Helsinki? What if Obama unabashedly admitted paying off sexual partners, after first denying the affairs? Can you imagine the outrage, scathing criticism and calls for impeachment that would have erupted from Republicans? Yet they remain mostly silent — committed to coddling and protecting this treasonous, inept man who is destroying our democracy.
It is very telling when conservative writer George Will speaks out as he did in “This sad, embarrassing wreck of a man” (July 19 edition of the Star). With great sadness many of us watch what’s happening to our country and the effects Trump’s behavior and ineptitude are having here and throughout the world. Putin must be beyond ecstatic with his success in playing the POTUS like a fiddle. While Rome burns, Trump worries about kneeling football players.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
