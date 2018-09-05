The GOP claims that there are too many regulations and controls that are preventing corporations from maximizing their profits. Some areas affected by these regulations have to do with job safety, protecting our waterways from pollution by runoffs from golf courses and industrial waste, or protecting public health from the dumping of coal ash.
Deregulation has led poorer fuel standards and efficiency, leaving the potential for dirtier air and the likelihood of shorter lifespans. Meanwhile, we are being denied funding for women’s health care, resulting in abortion access becoming restricted. The internet neutrality rules have been removed, which leads us away from the First Amendment rights, easily silencing our voices. Florida is dealing with the worst case of red tide ever, after deregulation of runoff from fertilized fields.
Locally laws have been passed that make it harder, if not impossible to enact initiative legislation. An example of authoritarian restrictions is Bisbee’s attempt at making their town plastic bag-free. Deregulation has stripped my rights away.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
