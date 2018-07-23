The Democrat narrative goes that Pres. Trump is working for the Russians because they have some compromising information on him. If so, then why in April did the Trump administration deliver hundreds of lethal Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine for the first time after four years of requests from their government, something Pres. Obama had denied? Earlier this month, the US and Ukrainian militaries co-hosted a major exercise known as Sea Breeze 18, which involved two US Navy warships and some 850 American sailors and Marines. Hundreds of US National Guardsmen are in western Ukraine as part of an effort aimed at training and mentoring Ukrainian army units. After the Trump-Putin summit, the administration released $200 million in non-lethal defense articles to the Ukraine. All of this irks Russia and Putin! So, hate filled Democrats, does this look like Pres. Trump is working for Putin and being treasonous?
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.