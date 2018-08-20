The August 16 editorials in 300-plus U.S. newspapers regarding the free press elicited a published 20-letter response in the Star on Aug. 17. Eighteen (67 percent) were negative. Five (28 percent) were positive and one was semi-neutral.

The 18 letters all used similar Trump staples like "slanted, biased and fake".

Based on numbers of previously published political letters, this would be a statistical flip-flop of views and I can only hope that it was a pre-planned coordinated effort of a political minority , otherwise the sustainability of a free press and our own freedom is in great peril.

John Kuisti

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

