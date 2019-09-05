Re: the August 21 letter "'Another View' of ignorance."
In his letter, the GOP County Chair wants to compare Representative Ocasio-Cortez and the "squad" to Nazi Socialism. Hitler and his murderous henchman took the name NAZI, (Nationalist SOCIALIST Germany Workers Party) and "brainwashed" fifty million people or more with their hateful venom. I wonder how long its been since the CHAIRMAN has opened a dictionary or history book. I did some Googling today. Google defines socialism as " a means of production, distribution, exchange regulated by the community as a whole". Hitler's reign in fact was FASCISM, defined as "dictatorial, forceful suppression of opposition, strong regulation of society". In 1948, Russia gave the name "German Democratic Republic" to East Germany. Fewer countries were ever less "democratic", but they did have a wall.
Jim Merwin
Green Valley
