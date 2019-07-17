Re: the July 7 letter "No to Dem socialists."
In response to the 'Senior' who asserts all Democrats for President are Socialists. This claim would be laughable if it were not so disturbingly ignorant. How do you reason with the unreasonable, those that eschew facts? Voters like this give us the likes of Dumb Donald Trump. I'm sure this 'Senior' is happily willing to refuse her Social Security and Medicare benefits. Thank you Democrats.
Stanley Steik
Midtown
