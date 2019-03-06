House Democrats are writing a bill to condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar, and probably conflate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism. My wife is Jewish, and I am a long-term human rights and immigration activist. We are both very clear that criticizing Israel is not the same thing as anti-Semitism. NOTHING Omar has said is anti-Semitic: pointing out the influence of the Israel lobby, and even suggesting some congress people might be corrupted by money (OMG, the horror! Who could believe such a thing?) is perfectly fine free speech, whether you agree or not. Going against the powerful is always controversial, but that's what free speech is all about: controversy.
Democracy and freedom of speech are a major part of what the USA is all about: if we cannot support this for opinions that one disagrees with, then what's the point?
Rick Saling
Foothills
