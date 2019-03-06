As a Jewish woman I am very concerned about the increase in antisemitism and other hate crimes in the past two years. But Rep. Ilhan Omar's comments about the Palestinian situation and her determination to speak about the issue are not antisemitic. The U.S. relationship with Israel is not sacrosanct. Unconditional support for Israel when Palestinians are denied basic rights — the right to a nationality, to move freely on their own land, to equal protection under law — is not a measure of patriotism.
We must fight all attempts to split the Democratic Party along racial and ethnic lines; antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism must not keep us from fighting together for our country and our world. The voices trying to silence Omar are the same voices that express real and dangerous antisemitism. I stand proudly with Ilhan Omar, and I strongly urge my congressman, Tom O'Halleran, to do the same.
Rachel Port
Catalina
