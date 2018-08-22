Law enforcement authorities in Iowa have arrested suspect Chrithian Rivera, an illegal immigrant, on 1st degree murder of missing person Mollie Tibbetts. A nationwide search has been ongoing for weeks searching for poor innocent Mollie, who had her entire life ahead of her. A farmer in Iowa was questioned multiple times about her disappearance, even undergoing a polygraph test. Iowa law enforcement authorities have now arrested Rivera for the murder.
He supposedly stalked and chased her. He supposedly has admitted to committing the crime and took authorities to where he put her in an Iowa cornfield. THIS is just another illustration of illegal immigrants in America committing serious violent crimes that Democrats ignore. They want to abolish ICE, support sanctuary cities, oppose building the border wall, oppose sending the National Guard to the border, oppose enforcing immigration laws, etc. The AZ Star, the Tucson City Council, the Pima County Board of Supervisors, are complicit in all of this with their pro-illegal immigrant stances!
Ric Hanson
North side
