In Luis Carrasco’s column in Sunday’s Daily Star (Jan. 13, p.A8), it seemed that there were only conservatives that needed their myths corrected. From my perspective as a political moderate, he seemed to pass on a myth or two himself
Carrasco was writing with tongue in cheek in his sentence “And FYI, everyone got together and agreed that “illegals” is no longer a word we use in polite company.” I don’t use “illegals” myself, but I do use the term “illegal immigrants” at times. I naturally wondered whether that is not used in polite company either.
I am aware that liberals prefer the euphemism “undocumented” to the adjective “illegal” that describes the noun more directly. Is political correctness at work? The term “political correctness” might be impolite as well, (or politically incorrect).
I would advise polite groups to put down their tea cups and speak directly. I would hate to see Trump re-elected.
Tom Griffith
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.